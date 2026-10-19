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J.J. McCarthy Forces a Giants Quarterback Call on Harbaugh

J.J. McCarthy takes a snap for the New York Giants
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New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy entered Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints with his team down 34-10, and he gave the offense a jolt it had not found all afternoon. McCarthy completed 11 of 21 passes for 243 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and the Giants pulled within a score before losing 34-27. Eleven minutes of work put the Giants quarterback job in play.

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Giants head coach John Harbaugh met with reporters Monday and said the team is “working through that now” on a quarterback decision between Jameis Winston and McCarthy, and that he is not ready to name a starter for this week against the Houston Texans. Harbaugh had already deflected the question Sunday night, telling reporters it was “not even up for discussion” 10 minutes after a loss.

Why the Giants are better off with J.J. McCarthy

New York is better off committing to McCarthy even though it has not done so yet. This should be the end of the road for Jameis Winston. This season, he has completed 57.0% of his passes for 957 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Winston is more of a pocket passer. McCarthy can open up the offense with his legs and make this running game respectable again. He also ran twice for 26 yards against the Saints, an average of 13.0 yards per carry. The fanbase is convinced McCarthy will be named the starter at some point this week, but Harbaugh has not gone that route yet.

Michigan fans have watched J.J. McCarthy wait his turn before

There is a familiar shape to this for the fans who watched him in Ann Arbor. McCarthy spent his freshman year behind Cade McNamara and won the job outright after a two-game competition in 2022, then never gave it back, a run that ended with a 15-0 record and the 2023 national title. Michigan fans spent that whole stretch waiting on a coach to say out loud what the field had already settled. On Monday, they got to wait again.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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