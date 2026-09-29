J.J. McCarthy is officially starting over in New York, and apparently that includes his jersey number.

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After being acquired by the New York Giants from the Minnesota Vikings for a 2027 fifth-round pick, the former Michigan quarterback will wear No. 18 with his new team.

McCarthy wore No. 9 during his championship-winning career at Michigan and kept the number after Minnesota selected him No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. But No. 9 wasn’t available in New York because tight end Isaiah Likely already owns it. The Giants assigned No. 9 to Likely after signing him during the offseason, and the team’s current roster still lists him with that number.

McCarthy Will Wear No. 18

The number change is a small detail, but an interesting one considering how closely McCarthy has been associated with No. 9 throughout his career.

A Fresh Start in New York

The much bigger story, of course, is the fresh start. New York acquired the 23-year-old McCarthy after losing Jaxson Dart for the remainder of the regular season, though Jameis Winston remains the Giants’ starting quarterback for now.

McCarthy went 27-1 as Michigan’s starting quarterback and helped lead the Wolverines to the 2023 national championship before his NFL career got off to a rocky start in Minnesota.

Now he’ll try to revive that career in New York.

New team. New opportunity.

And, for the first time in quite a while, a new number.