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Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 3 at MINN · 12:00 PM3-1

J.J. McCarthy Gets New Jersey Number With New York Giants

J.J. McCarthy jersey number
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J.J. McCarthy is officially starting over in New York, and apparently that includes his jersey number.

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After being acquired by the New York Giants from the Minnesota Vikings for a 2027 fifth-round pick, the former Michigan quarterback will wear No. 18 with his new team.

McCarthy wore No. 9 during his championship-winning career at Michigan and kept the number after Minnesota selected him No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. But No. 9 wasn’t available in New York because tight end Isaiah Likely already owns it. The Giants assigned No. 9 to Likely after signing him during the offseason, and the team’s current roster still lists him with that number.

J.J. McCarthy speaks with reporters during his time with the Minnesota Vikings

McCarthy Will Wear No. 18

The number change is a small detail, but an interesting one considering how closely McCarthy has been associated with No. 9 throughout his career.

A Fresh Start in New York

The much bigger story, of course, is the fresh start. New York acquired the 23-year-old McCarthy after losing Jaxson Dart for the remainder of the regular season, though Jameis Winston remains the Giants’ starting quarterback for now.

McCarthy went 27-1 as Michigan’s starting quarterback and helped lead the Wolverines to the 2023 national championship before his NFL career got off to a rocky start in Minnesota.

Now he’ll try to revive that career in New York.

New team. New opportunity.

And, for the first time in quite a while, a new number.

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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