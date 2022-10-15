JJ McCarthy on Michigan State: ‘We want Paul back’

On Saturday afternoon, JJ McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines absolutely dominated Penn State on way to a 41-17 win at the Big House.

During the game, the Wolverines rushed for over 400 yards against what had been one of the best rushing defenses in the nation.

What did JJ McCarthy say about Michigan State?

Michigan will now have its bye week followed by a rivalry game against the Michigan State Spartans.

After the game, JJ McCarthy made it very clear that it is on to the Spartans.

All I gotta say is it’s gonna be pretty quick because we want Paul back. We want him back. And they’re coming to our house. I don’t know if it’s gonna be under the lights, but it might be and yeah, we’re ready for that one. We’re going to be turning the page really quick. Via The Michigan Insider

When do Michigan and Michigan State play?

Michigan and Michigan State will play on October 29 at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

There have been rumors for some time now that the game will be played under the lights but that has not yet been confirmed.

Nation, will Mel Tucker take down Jim Harbaugh for the third time in a row?