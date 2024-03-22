J.J. McCarthy Proves Why He Should Be QB1 in the 2024 NFL Draft [Video]

J.J. McCarthy Proves Why EVERY NFL team should want to select him

On Friday, the Michigan Wolverines held their Pro Day, an event that former head coach Jim Harbaugh and a significant number of NFL coaches and scouts notably attended. The spotlight was on quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who is increasingly being viewed as a top quarterback prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft. With USC‘s Caleb Williams, LSU‘s Jayden Daniels, and North Carolina‘s Drake Maye expected to be the first few quarterbacks off the board, McCarthy is seen as the next in line, with the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos being talked about as potential destinations.

Summarizing McCarthy’s Performance

J.J. McCarthy aimed to demonstrate his precision and ability to execute all necessary throws for NFL success during Michigan’s Pro Day. He specifically focused on showcasing his skills in out-breakers to the left and adding touch to deep posts. McCarthy’s confidence was evident as he delivered impressive throws, reinforcing the belief that he possesses significant upside compared to other quarterbacks in the draft. His performance not only highlighted his on-field capabilities but also underscored his potential as a complete package both on and off the field.

Video: JJ McCarthy from Michigan's Pro Day on Friday



Footage by MGoBlueTV pic.twitter.com/Li1tiO5Avs — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 22, 2024

The Big Picture: McCarthy’s Draft Stock Soars

J.J. McCarthy’s performance at the Pro Day has likely solidified his position as a top quarterback prospect in the upcoming draft. His ability to showcase touch and precision on a variety of throws is exactly what NFL scouts look for in a quarterback. As the NFL Draft approaches, McCarthy’s stock continues to rise, making him a name to watch closely.

“I just wanted to showcase the questions they had about out-breakers to the left and putting some air on the deep posts, stuff like that,” McCarthy said. “I felt like I did that today. I’m pretty confident with the showing I put out there.”

“It’s about potential, traits, character — all that little stuff,” McCarthy said. “You could throw for 5,000 yards in a year, but if you have awful character and your teammates don’t like you, what’s that going to do for you? I pride myself on the intangibles and being able to be a leader.”

The Bottom Line – A Promising Future Awaits

J.J. McCarthy‘s Pro Day performance was a clear indication of his readiness for the NFL. With a skill set that combines accuracy, athleticism, and leadership, McCarthy is poised to make a significant impact at the next level. Whichever team secures his talents will be gaining a quarterback with the potential to shape their franchise’s future.