JJ McCarthy provides ‘you-ain’t-seen-nothing-yet’ evaluation of Michigan offense

Heading into the 2022 season, JJ McCarthy was in a battle with Cade McNamara for the starting quarterback spot at Michigan, and though it was a battle that extended into the season, McCarthy was clearly the better QB, and he was eventually awarded the job by Wolverines’ head coach, Jim Harbaugh.

Through his first six games of the season, McCarthy has completed a whopping 78.3% of his passes for 1,152 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with just one interception. He has also carried the ball 21 times for 90 yards and a touchdown.

What did JJ McCarthy say about the Michigan offense?

Though the Michigan offense currently ranks No. 7 in the nation with 43 points scored per game, JJ McCarthy is far from satisfied.

In fact, JJ does not think the Wolverines’ offense should be stopped at all.

“Everything’s a process, and this entire season is just continual growth week to week,” McCarthy, who won the starting job after his performance in Game 2, said this week. “But I just feel like we should not be getting stopped offensively. With the talent that we have and the scheme that’s put in, we shouldn’t be stopped.” Via Angelique Chengelis – Detroit News

McCarthy believes the offense has not reached its potential

So far, during their Big Ten matchups, the Wolverines’ offense has not looked as dominant as it did during the preseason when they played some of the worst defensive teams in America.

But when it comes to potential, JJ McCarthy believes Michigan is still working to get to where it can ultimately be.

“When you talk about potential, and you look at what we have as a group, and you look at who we’re coached by, and you look at what we’re doing on the field, it’s just not matching up with our potential and where we should be and where we’re going to be,” McCarthy said. “Just being able to find our groove like we did in the second half (at Indiana), every single drive of every single game is going to be huge. And once we do that, then we’ll break through that surface for sure.”

