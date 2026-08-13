J.J. McCarthy Responds to Kyler Murray Being Named Vikings Starting QB

J.J. McCarthy lost the Minnesota Vikings’ starting quarterback job to Kyler Murray.

He did not lose his confidence.

Speaking with reporters after Minnesota made Murray its starter for the 2026 season, McCarthy made it clear that he still views himself as an NFL starting quarterback, even if his immediate role is now as the Vikings’ No. 2.

“Yes, I believe so,” McCarthy said when asked whether he still considers himself a starter in the league. “And I’m always gonna have that confidence in myself, no matter what. But at this time it’s doing whatever I can for the team, and, you know, being ready when my number’s called. And that’s all that matters, that’s all I can control.”

For Detroit Lions fans who followed McCarthy closely at Michigan, the situation is fascinating.

Minnesota spent the offseason staging a true competition between McCarthy and Murray, with both quarterbacks sharing first-team work through OTAs and minicamp. Murray eventually won the job, putting the former Wolverines national champion back on the bench entering his third NFL season.

McCarthy Admits He Was Disappointed

McCarthy did not pretend the decision was easy to accept.

“Decision was made that was out of my control, and obviously, every competitor wants to play,” McCarthy said. “But moving forward, it’s just about continuing to work hard and just staying ready for when my number’s called.”

He also acknowledged being disappointed while stressing that he does not plan to carry that frustration into his preparation.

“But at the end of the day, you know, it’s in the past, and I’m moving on to the next practice, the next rep, the same mindset I had going into it, and focusing on the Giants this week,” McCarthy said.

That answer sounds exactly like what Minnesota wants from its backup quarterback.

The more interesting question is what McCarthy wants long term.

McCarthy Still Believes He Can Start

McCarthy’s confidence has not been difficult to find.

“I’m really proud of my development,” he said. “You know, I feel like I’ve grown in so many different areas, and it’s gonna just continue to do that, and I’m gonna keep my head down and keep working.”

His 2025 season showed why Minnesota entered this summer with questions.

McCarthy started 10 games, going 6-4, but completed just 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His 72.6 passer rating ranked at the bottom of the qualifying quarterback group. He did finish the season on a much stronger note, winning his final four starts while Minnesota closed on a five-game winning streak.

That late improvement gave McCarthy a case entering camp.

It just was not enough to beat Murray.

McCarthy Says He Still Wants to Be in Minnesota

McCarthy was also asked whether he believes he can eventually reclaim Minnesota’s starting job.

“Like I said before, you know, this is a place I want to be, and I love every single person in this building,” he said. “I love this state. I love the fan base, and I’m gonna continue to just do whatever I can for this team, this organization.”

That does not sound like a quarterback publicly asking for an exit.

Nor did McCarthy complain about whether Minnesota gave him a fair opportunity to win the job.

“Honestly, I wasn’t thinking about that at all. I was just thinking about that opportunity, that next opportunity to capitalize on, and continue to develop and grow,” McCarthy said. “That’s really all I was focused on.”

When pressed again after the competition ended, his answer stayed consistent.

“Same way,” McCarthy said. “I couldn’t control anything during, couldn’t control anything after. And the only thing I could do is focus on that next rep and keep attacking.”

Why Minnesota Chose Kyler Murray

Minnesota’s decision makes sense when looking at the experience gap.

Murray arrived this offseason after seven years with Arizona and has started all 87 regular-season games he has played. He has thrown for 20,460 career yards and 121 touchdowns, while also remaining one of the league’s more dangerous running quarterbacks.

His 2025 season was limited to five games, but he completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 173 rushing yards.

For a Vikings team trying to compete immediately in a brutal NFC North, the proven veteran won out over the developmental quarterback.

From a Lions perspective, that means Detroit will prepare for Murray when Minnesota visits Ford Field on Nov. 1.

McCarthy Gets Another Chance to Make His Case

McCarthy will still get live work before the regular season.

Minnesota visits the New York Giants on Saturday for its first preseason game, giving McCarthy another opportunity to put his development on film.

“Extremely excited,” he said. “It’s always a blessing to be able to go out and go to battle with your teammates, with your brothers, against somebody else. And I’m really excited to see what this group looks like. All ninety guys were really happy and proud of the work we put in, so we’re ready to put it on display.”

The preseason performance may not immediately change Minnesota’s depth chart.

It can still matter.

A strong August could reinforce the Vikings’ confidence in McCarthy as Murray’s backup, keep pressure on the veteran starter and remind the rest of the league that the 23-year-old still believes he belongs on the field.

Bottom Line

J.J. McCarthy did not win the Vikings’ quarterback competition, but he is not talking like a player who has accepted being a career backup.

He remains confident that he is an NFL starter. He says he wants to stay in Minnesota. He is not publicly questioning whether the competition was fair.

For now, Kyler Murray has the job.

McCarthy has the next rep.

And considering how quickly quarterback situations can change in the NFL, that may be the healthiest mindset he can have.