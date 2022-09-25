JJ McCarthy reveals what Charles Woodson told him after win vs. Maryland

Heading into Saturday’s game against Maryland, Michigan was a solid favorite, and most believed that Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy would be able to do whatever he wanted to do against the Terrapins’ defense.

Though McCarthy was solid, it certainly was not easy and he left some points on the field with some inaccurate throws.

Following the game, McCarthy spoke to reporters and admitted that it was not his best performance.

“I probably say that it definitely wasn’t my best performance,” said McCarthy. “And I want some things back that went out there. But I was happy with the way we were able to move the ball when times where we needed to respond. And that was a good team out there. I mean, Maryland’s got a great defense, they got a great offense, and I was just happy with the way we responded with some adversity.”

“I mean, the one fumble that I had, it was just I was seat-belting it like I always was told to and I was just squeezing too hard,” said McCarthy. “And once one little budge happened the ball came out so that’s always a huge priority for us is ball security and I just got to do a better job. Then the other one I mean, that’s one of those plays where I want back where I just got to get rid of the ball make sure I don’t get myself in a situation like that. And I kind of knew I was down just because the ball hit the ground when I was trying to stay up.”

JJ McCarthy said that as far as the inaccurate throws downfield go, he takes “full responsibility” and admits he has to “dial it back a bit more.”

“Yeah, with the timing, I don’t think that’s an issue at all,” said McCarthy. “I take full responsibility for all those that have missed on. My arm was feeling like 110% today, and it’s been a while since it’s felt like that. So just being able to go through the practice practices this week and be able to adjust and dial it back a little bit more. It’s gonna be huge.”

After the conclusion of the game, former Michigan CB and Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson gave McCarthy some advice.

“He was just kind of telling me just everything that was going on with the game and his insights and all that,” said McCarthy. “But the big thing that stood out to me with him was just use my legs more. I mean, God gave me them for a reason. And when I’m sitting back there, and I’m not seeing anything open, just run. I mean that’s I took that wholeheartedly, and that’s something that I really need to do. But yeah, it was just great. Just G.O.A.T advice right there.”

