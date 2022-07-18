JJ Redick has bold prediction for Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons took major steps towards their future success in last month’s 2022 NBA Draft, selecting 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 overall selection out of Purdue; they subsequently signed him to his first professional contract earlier today. Shortly afterward, Pistons GM Troy Weaver took things a step further by acquiring Jalen Duren in a trade with Charlotte.

They’ll be teaming up with 2021 1st round Draft selection Cade Cunningham as the Pistons look to take the next step in their rebuilding process, and one former NBA sharpshooter believes that they could soon be a force in the East.

During an appearance on “The Old Man and the Three” podcast alongside Chicago Bulls wing Alex Caruso, JJ Redick stated his belief that the Pistons are on the verge of making noise.

Embed from Getty Images

JJ Redick believes the Pistons are on the verge of big things

“Obviously Cade, but Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey looked great in summer league before he got hurt, and Isaiah Stewart I’m a big fan of. I think he’s a guy that stars in his role,” Redick said. “Troy Weaver has just done an outstanding job, and I don’t know if it’s next year that they take an Oklahoma City Thunder leap, where all of the sudden they’re a playoff team and then the following season a contender. But I’m excited to see them play over the next two or three years, cause I think, in two or three years they will be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.”

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Detroit Pistons - Jaden Ivey’s injury and summer league

“That’s a big statement,” Caruso said.

“To me, that’s dependent on does Cade become — I’m not saying he’s gonna be Luka (Doncic) — but if he becomes a true No. 1 franchise-level player,” Redick said.

Caruso then complimented both Cunningham and Saddiq Bey, whom he sees plenty of as divisional rivals.

“Both big players,” Caruso said. “They got good frames. Can play in the post, and can shoot, so I understand what you’re saying. I guess that’s why you work at ESPN. You got to make some hot takes, some bold predictions.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

