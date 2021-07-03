Joe Biden shares thoughts on Sha’Carri Richardson suspension from Tokyo Olympics

Sharing is caring!

After testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana, Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States has been suspended from the Tokyo Olympics.

Since the news broke, just about everyone has voiced their opinion on Richardson’s situation and now the President of the United States Joe Biden has weighed in.

“Rules are rules…Whether they should remain that way is a different issue,” Biden said. “But the rules are rules, and I was really proud of the way she responded.”

Nation, what are your thoughts on this issue? Is the President right?