Joe Buck is leaving Fox Sports in major shakeup

Talk about a major shakeup.

Commentator Joe Buck is officially leaving Fox Sports and will become the new voice of Monday Night Football starting in the 2022 NFL Season alongside Troy Aikman:

NEWS: Joe Buck is expected to leave Fox Sports to join ESPN as the new voice of Monday Night Football, The Post has learned. https://t.co/M6Rkr6xyRg — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 11, 2022

His deal is expected to be extremely lucrative, reportedly in the range of $60-75 million for five years. Buck had previously been with Fox since 1994.