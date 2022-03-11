in NFL

Joe Buck is leaving Fox Sports in major shakeup

14 Views

Talk about a major shakeup.

Commentator Joe Buck is officially leaving Fox Sports and will become the new voice of Monday Night Football starting in the 2022 NFL Season alongside Troy Aikman:

His deal is expected to be extremely lucrative, reportedly in the range of $60-75 million for five years. Buck had previously been with Fox since 1994.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Potential Detroit Tigers target Carlos Rodon lands $44 million deal