Joe Burrow Throws ‘Accurate’ Shade At Detroit Lions

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is gearing up for his first-ever Thanksgiving Day start, and as he reflected on childhood memories of the holiday, he couldn’t resist poking a little fun at our Detroit Lions.

And honestly? It’s the most Joe Burrow thing ever: dry humor, casual delivery, and just enough of a jab to get Detroit fans talking.

But here’s the twist — the joke isn’t nearly as true anymore.

Let’s break it down.

“Back in the Day, It Was Lions… Probably Losing the Game”

When reporters asked Burrow about what Thanksgiving meant to him growing up, he went straight to the classics: food, family, and the Lions on TV.

But he also remembered something else: Detroit’s less-than-stellar record in those holiday games.

Burrow said:

“You grow up going through Thanksgiving — you have your meals, and you sit on the couch … watch the Lions vs. somebody, watch Matthew Stafford throw 300–400 yards with Calvin Johnson, and probably lose the game.”

Classic Burrow: respectful, nostalgic, but still slipping in the little “…and probably lose the game” for comedic effect.

Lions Fans Laugh — But Also Raise an Eyebrow

Here’s where Detroit fans can clap back with a smile:

That was the old Lions.

The Jim Schwartz years. The Stafford/CJ heartbreaker era. The “How did we lose this one?” era.

But now?

This is Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions.

This is the best version of the Lions Burrow has ever seen.

This is a team hosting back-to-back Thanksgiving games with real stakes.

And while Burrow was watching the Lions lose growing up… he also watched Stafford sling lasers to Megatron, so he knows the Lions have always had talent, even if the franchise didn’t always put it all together.

Now? They’re putting it together.

The New Thanksgiving Lions Are a Problem

Burrow might still associate Thanksgiving with Lions losses, but the modern Lions are:

-15–2 last season

-Back-to-back NFC North champs

-One of the NFL’s highest-scoring offenses

-A legitimate Super Bowl contender under Campbell & Holmes

This isn’t the team Burrow remembers dozing off to after turkey dinner.

These Lions are must-watch television, and they’ll be center stage again this year, this time with playoff implications on the line.

No Hard Feelings — It’s All Love

Burrow’s comments weren’t a shot. They were an honest, funny memory that most NFL fans can relate to.

If anything, his quote shows how far Detroit has come:

They went from “fun but doomed” to one of the NFL’s toughest teams.

And if Burrow ever ends up facing Detroit on Thanksgiving one day?

Something tells me he’ll be the one dealing with the problem — not the other way around.