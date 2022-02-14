Joe Burrow shown on stage with Kid Cudi following Super Bowl loss [Video]

The unbelievable season for the Cincinnati Bengals came to a disappointing end yesterday in Super Bowl LVI, as they were felled by Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams with a 23-20 defeat.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow finished the game 22-of-33 passing for 263 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions﻿. However, he was sacked seven times, and also appeared to suffer a knee injury during the third quarter, though he would finish the game.

During Cincinnati’s after party, Burrow was seen on stage with rapper and Ohio native Kid Cudi, a Bengals fan who has developed a friendship with Burrow:

“I listen to strictly Kid Cudi pregame,” Burrow recently said. “‘New York City Rage Fest,’ ‘Soundtrack 2 My Life,’ ‘ Up Up & Away.’ All that good stuff from old Cudi.”