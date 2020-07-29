41.2 F
Joe Jimenez breaks team record, JaCoby Jones hits game-winning HR as Tigers beat Royals 5-4

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale
Apr 13, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez pitches in the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s still very early but the Detroit Tigers continue to use late-game heroics as they defeated the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night by a score of 5-4.

With the score tied 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, up stepped JaCoby Jones, who proceeded to hit his third home run of the season to give the Tigers a 5-4 win. The home run was Jones’ third hit of the game as he also had two doubles in his first two at-bats. So far in six games, he is batting .421 with three home runs and six RBIs.

With the win, the Tigers are now 4-2 on the season and closer Joe Jimenez has saved all four games, including throwing a 1-2-3 ninth inning on Wednesday. The four saves in six games is something no other Tigers pitcher has accomplished since the save became an official stat back in 1969. In fact, according to @Sportradar, no Jimenez is the first to accomplish the feat since the great Mariano Rivera did it in 2011.

The Tigers will wrap up their four-game set against the Royals on Thursday at Comerica Park.

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

