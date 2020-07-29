Joe Jimenez breaks team record, JaCoby Jones hits game-winning HR as Tigers beat Royals 5-4

It’s still very early but the Detroit Tigers continue to use late-game heroics as they defeated the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night by a score of 5-4.

With the score tied 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, up stepped JaCoby Jones, who proceeded to hit his third home run of the season to give the Tigers a 5-4 win. The home run was Jones’ third hit of the game as he also had two doubles in his first two at-bats. So far in six games, he is batting .421 with three home runs and six RBIs.

With the win, the Tigers are now 4-2 on the season and closer Joe Jimenez has saved all four games, including throwing a 1-2-3 ninth inning on Wednesday. The four saves in six games is something no other Tigers pitcher has accomplished since the save became an official stat back in 1969. In fact, according to @Sportradar, no Jimenez is the first to accomplish the feat since the great Mariano Rivera did it in 2011.

Per @Sportradar, Joe Jiménez is first Tigers pitcher to record 4 saves within first 6 games of a season since the stat became official in 1969. Last A.L. pitcher to accomplish this: Mariano Rivera in 2011 — Austin Drake (@austin_drake) July 30, 2020

The Tigers will wrap up their four-game set against the Royals on Thursday at Comerica Park.