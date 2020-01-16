34.1 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Joe Louis Arena refuses to go quietly into the night

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

When the demolition of the Joe Louis Arena was originally scheduled, the plan was to have it completely down by March of 2020.

Well, according to reports, the former home of the Detroit Red Wings refuses to go quietly into the night as demolition is now expected to be completed a few months later.

From WWJ:

Crews have stopped major work at the site as they wait for some specialized equipment needed to take down the center truss at the arena in downtown Detroit.

In addition, DTE Energy workers have to switch over part of the utilities that service the TCF Center from the unstable city grid to the DTE grid, which is immediately adjacent to the JLA site.

Most of the arena has already been demolished, but some beams are still standing. City officials say the delay in demolition is only temporary and there are “no problems” at the site. 

Demolition of the arena, which closed in 2017, was originally set to be complete in late March but is now likely to happen in June.

We will miss you, old friend!

