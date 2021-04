Sharing is caring!

On Friday night, Joe Musgrove etched his name into the record books as he tossed the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres history during a 3-0 win over the Texas Rangers.

Here is the final out of the no-hitter.

During the game, Musgrove stuck out 10 and did not walk a single batter. His only blemish on the night was hitting a batter in the fourth inning.