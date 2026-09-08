Joel Klatt Unloads on Bryce Underwood After Michigan Escape

Bryce Underwood produced the throw that saved Michigan on Saturday night.

Joel Klatt believes the rest of the film told a much more troubling story.

The FOX Sports analyst delivered a sharp assessment of Underwood’s performance in Michigan’s 13-12 escape against Western Michigan, arguing that the sophomore quarterback looked worse than he did during his freshman season.

“Bryce Underwood regressed from year 1 to year 2. This is day 1 quarterback stuff.”

Klatt’s criticism centered on Underwood’s reads and decision-making. His film review pointed to throws into unfavorable coverage, mistakes on run-pass options and problems that remained visible even during Michigan’s successful opening possession.

The numbers give that criticism some weight.

Underwood opened the game by completing all five of his passes as Michigan drove 75 yards for a touchdown. He finished just 12-of-22 for 170 yards, meaning he went 7-of-17 after the opening drive before finding JJ Buchanan for the 47-yard game-winning touchdown on the final snap, according to Michigan’s postgame notes.

That final throw produced one of the wildest finishes Michigan Stadium has seen, and Underwood’s Hail Mary to Buchanan kept the Wolverines from opening the Kyle Whittingham era with a stunning loss.

It did not erase the other 59 minutes.

That became even more significant Monday when Whittingham publicly declined to give Underwood unlimited security atop the depth chart.

“He’s our QB right now, and it’s not something that’s infinite.”

Whittingham’s warning, and his comments about Underwood’s shrinking runway, make Klatt’s film review more than outside criticism.

Two separate evaluations are pointing toward the same issue: Michigan needs cleaner quarterback play quickly.

Underwood threw for 2,428 yards and accounted for 17 touchdowns as a freshman, giving Michigan plenty of evidence that the talent is real. Those numbers are part of the background Michigan included in its Oklahoma-week notes.

The question entering Year 2 was whether the processing, consistency and decision-making would take the expected step with it.

One game cannot settle that question.

It can make Saturday considerably more important.

No. 16 Michigan hosts No. 10 Oklahoma this weekend, and Underwood will get an immediate opportunity to answer the harshest film review of his young career.