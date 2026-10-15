Joel Klatt Says Underwood Starts Because He Outruns Carr

Joel Klatt of the Joel Klatt Show talked about one of the main reasons the Michigan Wolverines are sticking with Bryce Underwood at quarterback heading into Saturday’s game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Klatt said, “I know Bryce has made some poor decisions in the run game, and we’ve shown that on film at times, but he’s certainly a better rusher than Tommy Carr.”

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Underwood this season has rushed for 212 yards on 57 carries and two touchdowns, along with averaging 3.7 yards per carry. He has been a mobile quarterback during his two seasons with the Wolverines, and Klatt argued that the mobility is what makes him the right fit for Jason Beck’s offense over freshman backup Tommy Carr. “To run the offense from the get-go, off the rip, I still think Bryce would be the best one to orchestrate Beck’s offense,” Klatt said.

Kyle Whittingham’s Loyalty Works in Bryce Underwood’s Favor

Klatt has another interesting reason why the Wolverines are staying with Underwood against Penn State instead of making the switch to Carr. He said, “Some people might hate this, but Kyle’s a loyal guy.”

If this is the case, then there is a chance that Michigan decides to stick with Underwood for the remainder of the season instead of going to Carr at any point. The truth is that the Wolverines need to run the football better, despite Underwood’s struggles.

Klatt Does Not Expect Whittingham to Fire Jason Beck

Whittingham and Beck worked together at Utah, where Beck spent a season as his offensive coordinator before both moved to Ann Arbor. Klatt does not believe one poor performance changes that. He said, “He’s not going to move off of Jason Beck just because they played a poor game against Minnesota.” He did allow that the scheme itself could change, adding, “Now, will he force Jason Beck to adjust, run some different things? Possibly.”

The Wolverines offense only scored 14 points in a 20-14 loss at the Minnesota Golden Gophers and only 19 points in a 20-19 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. They will need much more than that if they want to beat Penn State.