Joey Chestnut takes down protester during Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest [Video]

We all knew Joey Chestnut would win his 15th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest today but we sure did not know he would also have to get a bit physical in the process.

Watch as a protester who is holding a sign and wearing a mask comes up from behind Chestnut as he is trying to scarf down hot dogs.

As you can see, Chestnut was having none of that as he took down the protester quicker than he takes down a hot dog!

ICYMI: Joey Chestnut takes down a protester during today’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. 😳pic.twitter.com/0WiWdwgF2q — SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) July 4, 2022

