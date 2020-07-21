41.2 F
Johan Franzen’s contract finally comes off Detroit Red Wings books in 2020-21

By Michael Whitaker

It certainly took a long time, but the Detroit Red Wings will have a bloated contract finally coming off the books next season.

Johan Franzen‘s contract expires at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, and his annual cap hit of $3,954,545 will be freed up.

Per Spotrac.com:

Franzen hasn’t played since the early 2015-16 season after being put on the team’s long-term injured reserve list thanks to post-concussion symptoms.

Of course, the massive contract he signed in 2009 remains a hotly contested subject amongst fans, as the team was also looking to re-sign forward Marian Hossa, who ultimately departed to the Chicago Blackhawks on a lengthy deal of his own.

What need should GM Steve Yzerman use that money towards?

