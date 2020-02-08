John Beilein congratulations Michigan and Juwan Howard via Twitter

It hasn’t been the easiest of transitions for former Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein into the NBA.

The current Cleveland Cavaliers bench boss is now in charge of a young, rebuilding NBA squad that was just bolstered by the acquisition of former Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, but there have been several learning curves along the way.

Don’t think that he doesn’t still follow his former team in Ann Arbor, however. After Michigan’s 77-68 victory over in-state rival Michigan State, Beilein took to Twitter to send out some congratulations:

