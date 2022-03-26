John Beilein pays off bet with Saddiq Bey after Villanova beats Michigan [Photo]

On Thursday night, No. 2 Villanova handled their business by knocking No. 11 Michigan out of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

With the win, Villanova advanced to the Elite 8.

The Wildcats win also meant that Detroit Pistons assistant (and former Michigan head coach) John Beilein would have to pay off a bet with Pistons sharpshooter, Saddiq Bey, who went to Villanova.

Check it out.

“This was a painful few minutes but a bet is a bet. Saddiq would of done the same had @umichbball won. Good luck to @VUCoachJWright and @NovaMBB today. Congrats to @JuwanHoward,his team, and his staff on another NCAA appearance and Sweet 16. #goblue”