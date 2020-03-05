John Beilein receives standing ovation in return to Ann Arbor

Former University of Michigan head coach John Beilein returned to Ann Arbor for Michigan Basketball’s senior night.
Needless to say, he’s still very popular on campus.
He was greeted with a standing ovation from the crowd at Crisler Center:
John Beilein recognized during the timeout. It was loud, as you could imagine. pic.twitter.com/0pGfbt3hS6
— Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) March 6, 2020
Beilein was the winningest head coach in Wolverines basketball history and led the team to success on the hardwood that few could equal.
