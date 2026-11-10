John Collins Carried the Pistons’ New Starting Five

Detroit Pistons forward John Collins started at power forward on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers and scored only eight points. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff made a change to the starting lineup on Monday night against the Washington Wizards.

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Collins was the starting center, and Paul Reed was removed from the starting lineup in favor of guard Daniss Jenkins. With this being the case, Collins scored 24 points for Detroit and was the leading scorer for them in a 122-111 win over Washington.

Nov 8, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward John Collins (20) takes the ball to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Six Different Pistons Have Led Detroit in Scoring This Season

Monday was the second time this season Collins has led the Pistons in scoring. He also had a team-high 23 points in the Oct. 23 win at Miami, and Detroit has now had six different leading scorers in 10 games. This is one of the reasons why Detroit is one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference at 7-3. In the game against the Wizards, Collins also grabbed 10 rebounds, recorded three assists, blocked one shot, and recorded two steals.

Collins put that line up on a night Anthony Davis scored 44 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Washington. Detroit won anyway, and the Wizards fell to 4-7.

Daniss Jenkins Earned the Spot Paul Reed Lost

Jenkins made his first start of the season after scoring a career-high 31 points off the bench against the Lakers, and he finished with 22 points and eight assists against Washington. Putting him in the first unit moved Duncan Robinson, Ausar Thompson and Collins each down a position alongside Cade Cunningham.

John Collins Should Stay at Center Until Jalen Duren Returns

Until Jalen Duren returns from injury, Detroit should keep starting Collins at center. He was able to do whatever he wanted against Washington’s defense all game. Collins fit better in the Pistons offense at the five than Reed did. Reed is more suited for a bench role anyways than being a starter.

The Pistons said Duren will miss at least two more weeks with his right hamstring strain. Collins could very well start at center again when Detroit plays the Wizards a second time on Thursday in Washington. Starting at center compared to power forward gives the Pistons a smaller lineup, but a faster lineup on the court.