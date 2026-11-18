Detroit Pistons forward John Collins has started all 13 games this season, and the writer who covers the team for The Athletic does not believe Detroit’s offense is built to run through him. In a Wednesday fan mailbag, Hunter Patterson wrote that Collins “isn’t that high in Detroit’s offensive hierarchy,” and that his best work is waiting in the corners and rolling to the rim rather than creating on his own.

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Collins is averaging 10.5 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game, 0.6 assists per game, 0.9 blocks per game, and 0.5 steals per game. He has been good for Detroit this season.

In the 105-93 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, Collins scored 11 points, grabbed one rebound, blocked one shot, and recorded one steal. Will there be concerns with his play moving forward?

Nov 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13), Miami Heat forward Myron Gardner (15) and Detroit Pistons forward John Collins (20) wait for a rebound during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

John Collins Is Not High in Detroit’s Offensive Hierarchy

A fan named Caiman S. asked Patterson where Collins fits best and how the Pistons balance that with the hierarchy of needs on offense. Patterson’s answer did not dress it up: “Unfortunately for Collins, he isn’t that high in Detroit’s offensive hierarchy.”

Patterson described a player who wants to seal smaller defenders, pick his spots in the post, catch lobs and shoot corner threes, and a team that has not found him on his duck-in attempts as often as it could have. He expects isolation chances for Collins to stay sparse, and sees him at his best as a spot-up shooter from the corners and as a roll man after setting a screen.

The Collins and Paul Reed Frontcourt Has Not Worked

Patterson’s case rests on a number. Once Duren went down, Detroit elevated Paul Reed into the starting center role, and Patterson wrote that the two big men “have yet to become a formidable frontcourt duo.” He put the Collins-Reed two-man lineup at “a plus-minus of minus-17 in 109 minutes entering the Pistons’ Tuesday matchup against the Spurs.”

Getting Jalen Duren Back Will Help John Collins and the Pistons

Collins had to start a game this season at center with Jalen Duren being injured and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wanting to move Reed to a bench role. When Duren does come back from his right hamstring strain, it is going to make the Pistons a better basketball team. Detroit said on Nov. 8 that Duren had begun on-court work and would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Patterson sees the fit getting cleaner once that happens: a relief valve in the corners, a screener with enough gravity to pull a defender with him on the roll, and an option in the dunker spot on short-roll actions.

Opposing teams are going to guard the Pistons differently when they have Duren compared to when they don’t. Collins should not be moved to a bench role even though he struggled against the Spurs. He has to remain a starter because Detroit doesn’t have many options at the moment.