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Next gameTigersFri, Sep 25 vs PIT · 6:40 PM74-84

John Collins Is the Pistons Signing Nobody Noticed

UNDER THE RADAR — NOT FOR LONG
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The Detroit Pistons signed John Collins to a three-year contract worth $51 million in the offseason. There are those who believe that Detroit did not do enough this offseason to get help around Cade Cunningham after winning 60 games in 2025-26.

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John Collins Was Efficient in His One Season With the Clippers

Collins played for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2025-26. He averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.7 blocks and 0.9 steals per game, and he shot 55.2 percent from the field, 40.6 percent from three and 76.6 percent from the free throw line. Collins may need to develop into the number two scoring option for the Pistons in 2026-27. Can signing Collins be the most underrated move that this team made this offseason?

Jeff Zillgitt Sees an Under-the-Radar Win for Detroit

Jeff Zillgitt of NBA.com wrote on Sept. 22 about the 10 most under-the-radar moves of this offseason. Zillgitt believes that Detroit helped their cause by signing Collins in free agency. He said,

“Collins is a solid veteran who flirted with All-Star status while with the Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz. Even though his scoring average dipped to 13.6 with the LA Clippers last season, Collins shot 55.2% overall and 40.6% on 3-pointers. He gives the Pistons an efficient scorer, finisher in the paint, solid rebounder and capable defender.”

Why the Pistons Need Him Next to Cade Cunningham

Collins has been in the NBA since the 2017-18 season, when he broke in with the Atlanta Hawks. Detroit does need more reliable shooting around Cunningham, and Collins is a solid frontcourt defender to go along with what he brings on offense. He is 29 years old and will understand that Detroit is going to need him on both ends of the floor.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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