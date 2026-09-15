ESPN Names John Collins the Pistons’ Biggest X-Factor

The Detroit Pistons signed John Collins to a three-year, $51 million contract in the off-season, a flat $17 million per season. Collins played for the Los Angeles Clippers last season. He is probably going to play a huge role for the Pistons this season with Tobias Harris no longer on the team.
Harris signed a two-year, $31 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs. Collins averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game in 69 games with the Clippers last season. He is 28 years old, and ESPN reported that Detroit signed him to take over an expected starting role at power forward.
ESPN Says John Collins Is Detroit’s X-Factor
ESPN.com writer Zach Kram previewed the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season for the Pistons. He thinks that Collins will be the X-Factor for Detroit this season. Kram said,
“Detroit made some meaningful changes to its rotation over the summer, none bigger than Collins replacing Harris. Collins isn’t on Harris’ level as a one-on-one scorer or team defender, but he has advantages because of his youth, athleticism and sneakily excellent jump shot (40% on 3s over the last two seasons).
Collins hasn’t reached the playoffs in three seasons, so he’ll need to transfer his skill improvements to a winning situation. But it’s possible that he could add a newly dynamic element to a Pistons team in need of it.”2:06Watch · Detroit Sports Nation TVPistons still need a second scorer, and the Jalen Duren stalemate is hurting the moodDetroit’s biggest roster issue is framed as simple: Cade Cunningham needs a real No. 2 scorer, and Jalen Duren is not that player. The argument goes further, saying the Pistons likely aren’t a 60-win team this season and that the unresolved Duren situatioWatch nowLatest Pistons video · Sep 12, 2026
Cade Cunningham Needs a Second Scorer
There is no doubt Cade Cunningham is going to need a reliable second scoring option. Collins shot 55.2% from the field, 40.6% from three-point land, and 76.6% from the free throw line last season with the Clippers. In order for Detroit to come close to its 60-22 record from a season ago, Collins will need to live up to his contract.