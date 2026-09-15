ESPN Names John Collins the Pistons’ Biggest X-Factor

The Detroit Pistons signed John Collins to a three-year, $51 million contract in the off-season, a flat $17 million per season. Collins played for the Los Angeles Clippers last season. He is probably going to play a huge role for the Pistons this season with Tobias Harris no longer on the team.

Harris signed a two-year, $31 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs. Collins averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game in 69 games with the Clippers last season. He is 28 years old, and ESPN reported that Detroit signed him to take over an expected starting role at power forward.

ESPN Says John Collins Is Detroit’s X-Factor

ESPN.com writer Zach Kram previewed the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season for the Pistons. He thinks that Collins will be the X-Factor for Detroit this season. Kram said,

Cade Cunningham Needs a Second Scorer

There is no doubt Cade Cunningham is going to need a reliable second scoring option. Collins shot 55.2% from the field, 40.6% from three-point land, and 76.6% from the free throw line last season with the Clippers. In order for Detroit to come close to its 60-22 record from a season ago, Collins will need to live up to his contract.