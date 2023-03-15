John Cominsky explains why he chose to Detroit Lions over other offers

John Cominsky, a lineman for the Detroit Lions, had interest from several other teams in free agency but ultimately chose to stay with the Lions. He cited the fact that it's close to his home, he liked the contract, and he likes the people he's surrounded by in the organization. With Cominsky back, the Lions will return every key member of their front seven from a defense that ranked last in the NFL in total defense last season but played its best football in the second half of the year.

Key Points:

John Cominsky chose to stay with the Lions over other teams

He cited his close proximity to home, the contract, and the organization as reasons for his decision

The Lions will retain all key members of their front seven from last season's defense

The defense ranked last in total defense in the NFL but improved in the second half of the season

Big Picture: John Cominsky's decision could impact the Detroit Lions' future success

Cominsky's decision to stay with the Lions is significant for the team's future success. By retaining all key members of their front seven, the Lions' defense has the potential to build on their improvements from last season. Cominsky's decision to stay also speaks to the team's culture and could potentially attract future free agents to choose the Lions.

- Advertisement -

“There’s a piece of me that I feels like I owe something to Detroit because they gave me that opportunity to show what I got,” Cominsky said. “Gave me eight starts, gave me a chance. They offered a solid contract. It was two years, it’s close to home. Everything was just — everything lined up perfectly. Everything about Detroit, I just don’t know how many other places that exists that guys fight for their coaches the way they do in Detroit.”

Cominsky's Decision By the Numbers

Stats:

The Lions went 9-3 with Cominsky in the lineup last season

The Lions were 0-5 when Cominsky was out with a broken hand

Cominsky finished last season as a crucial part of the Lions' defensive line

John Cominsky's impact on the Lions' success is evident in their record when he was in the lineup compared to when he was out. Despite having only 1 1/2 sacks in his first three years with the Falcons, Cominsky was a big part of the Lions' defensive line last season.

The Bottom Line – Home Team Advantage

Cominsky's decision to stay with the Lions speaks to the culture and potential of the organization. By retaining all key members of their front seven, the Lions have the potential to build on their improvements from last season and become a legitimate playoff contender. Cominsky's decision could also attract future free agents to choose the Lions. Ultimately, Cominsky's loyalty to his home team could prove to be an advantage for the Lions in more ways than one.