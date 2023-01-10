John Cominsky to Detroit Lions: ‘Can you please bring me back?’

- Advertisement -

When Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes took over for the “Quinntricia” regime, one of their main goals was to change what had become a toxic culture in the Detroit Lions organization. That is exactly what they have been successfully able to do in their first two seasons, and because of that, players, want to be a part of it. One of those players is John Cominsky.

What did John Cominsky say to the Detroit Lions on Instagram?

On Tuesday, Cominsky took to Instagram to pretty much beg for the Lions to bring him back for the 2023 season.

Here is what Cominsky posted to Instagram.

Exit meeting 2021-22 season:

“Can I please get released?”

.

Exit meeting 2022-2023 season:

“Can you please bring me back?”

. . .

Life is absolutely insane. Sacrifices had to be made and uncertainty was my reality for most of career. Let this season be a testament to the fact that your “plays” are coming. Keep putting your time and effort into what you want and your big plays in life will come to you naturally. Learned a lot from this game and excited for what’s next. Thank you to the Lions organization and my family for making this possible. If I haven’t said it already, I WANT TO BE A LION 🦁 tag @detroitlionsnfl in the comments to make sure the message is loud and clear.

Folks, if this is not a testament to what the Lions organization is currently about, I don’t know what is. Things like this are exactly why players are going to want to come to Detroit and play for Dan Campbell and his coaching staff.