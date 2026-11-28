John Gibson gave the Detroit Red Wings exactly what they needed on Friday afternoon, and in the process, he carved out another impressive place in hockey history. By stopping all 18 shots he faced in Detroit’s 2-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, Gibson recorded the 29th shutout of his NHL career.

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John Gibson Shutout Moves Him Up the American Goalie List

That number matters for more than just one afternoon in Columbus. Gibson’s latest gem moved him past Guy Hebert and Mike Karakas into sole possession of 10th place on the NHL’s all-time shutout list among American-born goaltenders, meaning only nine U.S.-born netminders in league history have recorded more shutouts.

The performance was also Gibson’s first shutout of the season, and it helped the Red Wings pick up their second straight victory. Detroit got goals from J.T. Compher and Alex DeBrincat, while Gibson did the rest, continuing what has quietly become a very important stretch for a team that is trying to build momentum after an uneven start.

Nov 27, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Detroit Red Wings goalie John Gibson (36) makes a glove save against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Todd McLellan Knew Exactly Who Deserved Credit

Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan did not overcomplicate the conversation after the game. He made it clear that while Detroit had some uneven moments, Gibson was there to erase them.

“I thought there were some ups and downs, but when the downs were around, Gibby was there and played extremely well,” McLellan said in the official game recap. That is the kind of statement that says plenty, especially for a Detroit team that recently saw Emmitt Finnie accomplish something no Red Wings player had done since Brett Hull and is still juggling bigger-picture roster questions, including the ongoing Simon Edvinsson situation.

Gibson also spoke afterward about how much easier the game becomes when Detroit plays from in front. “Anytime you can get off to an early lead, it puts the other team on their heels a bit, and it gives us some confidence to be able to kind of settle in and play our game,” he said in postgame coverage published by NHL.com.

Why This Matters for Detroit

This was not just a nice personal milestone for Gibson. It was another reminder that the Red Wings may go only as far as their goaltending allows, and on Friday, their veteran goalie looked more than up to the task.

For a team still trying to find consistency, Gibson’s historic afternoon offered both stability and a reason for optimism. If he keeps performing like this, Detroit’s outlook starts looking a whole lot better.