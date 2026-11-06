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John Gibson Returns to Practice With Detroit’s Net Unsettled

John Gibson back at practice for the Detroit Red Wings
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The Detroit Red Wings have a goaltending decision to make before Saturday, and John Gibson practicing again just made it a harder one. Gibson was back on the ice Friday after leaving Tuesday’s game at Tampa Bay with a lower-body injury, Detroit Free Press reporter Helene St. James reported. He is still listed as day to day rather than cleared, so the question in front of Detroit is not only when Gibson is available, but whether he should get the net back when he is.

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NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning
Nov 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson (36) makes a save during the first period against Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

John Gibson Practiced, but He Is Not Cleared to Play

St. James reported that Gibson took part in Friday’s practice, and nothing beyond that. Gibson missed Thursday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights, and the reporting on his status stops short of Saturday, when the Red Wings open a road trip against the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 7. Detroit has not named a starter for that game.

John Gibson Is Having a Bad Season for the Detroit Red Wings

Gibson has played 11 games for the Red Wings this season. He has a 4-5-1 record with a 3.46 GAA and a .860 save percentage. Gibson has struggled big time and is 33 years old and in the final year of his contract, the eight-year deal he signed in Anaheim that carries a $6.4 million cap hit and sends him to unrestricted free agency this summer. He has not played well at all this season, and even though Gibson is back at practice, it may not be time for him to get the starting net back.

Keep Daniil Tarasov and Michal Postava as the Goaltending Tandem

Even if Gibson were to be healthy, the Red Wings should make him a healthy scratch. He provides nothing to the team at this point. A goaltending tandem of Daniil Tarasov and Michal Postava makes the Red Wings much more competitive between the pipes.

Tarasov started for Detroit against the Vegas Golden Knights in a 2-1 loss on Thursday night, turning aside 32 shots in a game Detroit lost on a goal with 1:42 left. He has played in seven games this season for the Red Wings. Tarasov has a 2-2-2 record with a 1.79 GAA and a .930 save percentage, along with one shutout. He needs to be the starter for the rest of the season and Postava needs to get games as well. Gibson playing for the rest of the season will mean nothing for Detroit.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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