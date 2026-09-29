John Gibson’s Contract Year Will Decide Detroit’s Season

Detroit Red Wings goalie John Gibson will enter the final year of his contract this season. In 2025-26, his first with Detroit, he appeared in 57 games and went 29-22-4 with a .901 save percentage, a 2.72 goals-against average and four shutouts.

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Among NHL goalies last season, he ranked 24th in GAA and tied for 22nd in save percentage, but he tied for third in shutouts. Gibson is 33 years old and still has the talent to post a stellar season and drive the Red Wings back to the playoffs. The question is whether he can do it.

ESPN lists John Gibson among Detroit’s biggest unknowns

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton wrote ESPN’s 2026-27 NHL season preview. Alongside the Dylan Larkin trade-request saga, they flagged goaltending as a major question mark in Detroit. Clark and Shilton wrote:

“Then, there’s the question of goaltending — can John Gibson still be a top netminder in the league? And how well will Daniil Tarasov fare in his first season backing up for the Red Wings? The unknowns have added up in the Motor City.”

Gibson’s last elite season came in 2018-19

The last time Gibson put together a season that clears that bar was 2018-19 with the Anaheim Ducks. He played 58 games that year and went 26-22-8 with a .917 save percentage, a 2.84 GAA and two shutouts. For Detroit to have any chance at the playoffs, he will need to be that good again.

Gibson could become a trade deadline chip

With Gibson on an expiring contract, the Red Wings could move him before the NHL trade deadline. If Detroit is out of the race and Gibson is playing well, teams will call, because contenders always need goaltending help.

He may not be part of the long-term plan anyway. Trey Augustine is the goalie the Red Wings are betting on down the road. If Gibson struggles, Detroit struggles with him, and there is no trade to make either. A lot rides on this season in Detroit.