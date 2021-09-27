John Harbaugh has message for Detroit Lions following their gut wrenching loss to Ravens

The Detroit Lions were just seconds away from winning their first game of the season…until they weren’t.

Rather than walking away with a win against a very good team, the Lions lost when Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker barely made a 66-yard (NFL record) field goal at the clock hit zeroes.

Following the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had a message for the Lions.

From 97.1 the Ticket:

“I want to salute the Lions on the football game they played,” Harbaugh said. “They played a winning football game, they did. They played a really great football game in the second half. They did what they needed to do. I’m very impressed with what Coach Campbell is doing with that football team.”

These are some very kind words from Coach Harbaugh but the loss still does not feel much better on Monday morning.