fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
Next gamePistonsThu, Nov 12 at WSH · 7:00 PM7-3 · 3rd CentralNext gameRed WingsThu, Nov 12 at FLA · 7:30 PM7-9-3 · 8th AtlanticNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Nov 14 at ORE · 3:30 PM5-4 · 13thNext gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Nov 14 vs WASH · 4:15 PM3-6 · 18thNext gameLionsSun, Nov 15 vs NE · 9:30 AM6-2 · 5th NFC North2026 seasonTigers76-86 · 11th AL CentralLatest completed season
Next gamePistonsThu, Nov 12 at WSH · 7:00 PM7-3 · 3rd Central

John Leonard Torches Rockford Again in First Game Back

John Leonard shoots the puck in a Detroit Red Wings uniform
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

The Detroit Red Wings sent John Leonard back to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday, one of three players returned to the AHL that day. Three days later, in his first game back with the Griffins, Leonard scored a hat trick and added an assist in a 6-3 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday.

DSN TVRed Wings · newest firstAll Red Wings video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

Leonard scored in all three periods. His second goal came on the power play with two seconds left in the first, and his third came in the opening four minutes of the third, according to Rockford’s game recap. The four-point afternoon gave him eight goals and three assists in seven games for Grand Rapids this season.

Every John Leonard Goal This Season Has Come Against Rockford

That is the part worth sitting with. All eight of Leonard’s goals this season have come against the IceHogs, and so have both of his hat tricks. He has 10 points in three games against Rockford, per the Griffins, and he was in Detroit when Grand Rapids played the IceHogs on Nov. 7.

Leonard kept the postgame short. “It was a good team win,” he said in a clip posted on X. Grand Rapids is 11-2-1-1 with 24 points, first in the Central Division.

Five Griffins Hat Tricks, All of Them at Van Andel Arena

Wednesday was the fifth hat trick a Griffins player has scored this season, and all five have come at home in nine home games. That already ties the franchise record for home hat tricks in a season, set in 2005-06, when it took Grand Rapids until its 33rd home game. Captain Dominik Shine got there the hard way on Nov. 4, scoring four goals against Texas.

Where Leonard Fits on the Red Wings’ Recall List

Detroit went the other way. Leonard was recalled on Nov. 1 and played three games, finishing without a goal or an assist, a minus-2 rating and 11:13 of ice time a night. He went back down a week later alongside Nate Danielson and goaltender Michal Postava.

The 28-year-old is not a prospect waiting his turn. He made the AHL Second All-Star Team last season, his second straight selection, and he is scoring at better than a goal a game in the league this year. The NHL half of it has never followed. He has eight goals in 84 career NHL games.

The truth is Leonard is more useful to Grand Rapids right now than he would be in Detroit. Things have not worked out for him at the NHL level, and a fourth-line role with limited minutes was never going to change that. He is playing every night for the best team in the Central Division, and he is the forward Detroit already reached for once this month when it needed one.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy