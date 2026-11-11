John Leonard Torches Rockford Again in First Game Back

The Detroit Red Wings sent John Leonard back to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday, one of three players returned to the AHL that day. Three days later, in his first game back with the Griffins, Leonard scored a hat trick and added an assist in a 6-3 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday.

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Leonard scored in all three periods. His second goal came on the power play with two seconds left in the first, and his third came in the opening four minutes of the third, according to Rockford’s game recap. The four-point afternoon gave him eight goals and three assists in seven games for Grand Rapids this season.

Every John Leonard Goal This Season Has Come Against Rockford

That is the part worth sitting with. All eight of Leonard’s goals this season have come against the IceHogs, and so have both of his hat tricks. He has 10 points in three games against Rockford, per the Griffins, and he was in Detroit when Grand Rapids played the IceHogs on Nov. 7.

Leonard kept the postgame short. “It was a good team win,” he said in a clip posted on X. Grand Rapids is 11-2-1-1 with 24 points, first in the Central Division.

Five Griffins Hat Tricks, All of Them at Van Andel Arena

Wednesday was the fifth hat trick a Griffins player has scored this season, and all five have come at home in nine home games. That already ties the franchise record for home hat tricks in a season, set in 2005-06, when it took Grand Rapids until its 33rd home game. Captain Dominik Shine got there the hard way on Nov. 4, scoring four goals against Texas.

Where Leonard Fits on the Red Wings’ Recall List

Detroit went the other way. Leonard was recalled on Nov. 1 and played three games, finishing without a goal or an assist, a minus-2 rating and 11:13 of ice time a night. He went back down a week later alongside Nate Danielson and goaltender Michal Postava.

The 28-year-old is not a prospect waiting his turn. He made the AHL Second All-Star Team last season, his second straight selection, and he is scoring at better than a goal a game in the league this year. The NHL half of it has never followed. He has eight goals in 84 career NHL games.

The truth is Leonard is more useful to Grand Rapids right now than he would be in Detroit. Things have not worked out for him at the NHL level, and a fourth-line role with limited minutes was never going to change that. He is playing every night for the best team in the Central Division, and he is the forward Detroit already reached for once this month when it needed one.