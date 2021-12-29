John Madden and Pat Summerall call Detroit Lions last playoff victory [Video]

For Detroit Lions fans, it has been a long, painful journey that we all hope will eventually result in a Super Bowl victory.

But in order to win a Super Bowl, a team-first has to learn how to win playoff games, something the Lions have not done since the 1991 season.

The last time the Lions won a playoff game was on Jan. 5, 1992, when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys 38-6 in front of an extremely loud crowd at the Pontiac Silverdome.

That’s right, we are approaching 30 years since the Lions won a playoff game, which means some of you were not even alive to watch it.

Personally, I was at the game and to tell you it was absolutely amazing would be an understatement. The Silverdome was louder than any stadium or arena I have ever been in and I hope and pray that I have that same type of experience in the very near future at Ford Field.

But until then, let’s take a look back at some highlights from the Lions’ 38-6 playoff win over the Cowboys.

John Madden and Pat Summerall with the call.

