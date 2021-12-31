John Madden’s grandson plays QB for Michigan football team

On Dec. 28, news broke that legendary NFL coach John Madden had passed away at the age of 85.

Since the news broke, plenty have shared their stories and fun facts about Madden and how great a person he was.

But did you know that his grandson plays for Michigan?

That’s right, Jesse Madden plays quarterback for the Wolverines. He made his debut his Michigan debut under center against Northern Illinois on Sept. 18 but did not attempt a pass.