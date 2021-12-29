John Madden’s hilarious breakdown of Gatorade buckets is absolute perfection [Video]

On Tuesday night, the sad news that John Madden has passed away at the age of 85 broke, and ever since then, everybody has been sharing their favorite Madden moments.

Here is my personal favorite.

Watch and listen as Madden breaks down Gatorade buckets during the Super Bowl.

This video is absolute perfection!

Rest in Peace, Coach. Thanks for being a big part of my life.

How special was John Madden? Just listen to the man talk about Gatorade buckets. pic.twitter.com/3NFG5Kbjmi — Faux John Madden (@FauxJohnMadden) December 29, 2021