Former Detroit Lions OC John Morton Lands New Gig

The Denver Broncos are expected to hire former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator John Morton as their pass-game coordinator, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. While the move may raise eyebrows in Detroit, it’s far from a surprise given Morton’s long-standing ties to Denver and to Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

Morton’s return to Denver feels more like a reunion than a fresh start. Before joining the Lions ahead of the 2025 season, Morton held the same pass-game coordinator role with the Broncos in 2023 and 2024. His relationship with Payton, however, goes back even further. The two worked together as far back as 2006, when Morton served as the New Orleans Saints’ pass-game coordinator and offensive assistant during Payton’s early years in New Orleans.

That history explains why Denver was always viewed as a logical landing spot if Morton found himself back on the market.

Why Morton’s Detroit Tenure Fell Short

Morton’s lone season in Detroit was widely viewed as underwhelming, particularly given the expectations entering 2025. He already had familiarity with both head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff, stemming from his role as an offensive assistant with the Lions in 2022. On paper, the hire made sense.

In practice, the results were uneven.

While the Lions still finished the season ranked top-five in both points per game and yards per game, those numbers represented a noticeable drop from the offensive dominance Detroit had displayed in previous seasons. The unit struggled with consistency, explosiveness, and situational execution—especially in critical moments.

By midseason, Campbell made a decisive move: he reclaimed play-calling duties. It was a clear signal that the offense wasn’t operating at the level the coaching staff expected. Morton shifted into a more behind-the-scenes role, focusing on weekly game-planning and preparation. Campbell was quick to emphasize that Morton remained valuable, but the adjustment spoke volumes.

A Better Fit Back in Denver?

For Morton, the Broncos may represent a more comfortable environment. In Denver, he steps into a clearly defined role under a head coach who knows him well and trusts his offensive philosophy. He won’t be tasked with running an entire offense, but instead refining the passing game—an area where Payton has long valued his input.

Morton landing back in Denver makes sense. It just never truly worked in Detroit.