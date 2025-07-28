John Morton Confident in Lions’ Offense: “We’ve got a smart, tough football team”

Detroit’s new offensive coordinator brings confidence, flexibility, and a lab-coat mentality to game day prep

John Morton may be new to the Detroit Lions coaching staff, but he’s already sounding like someone who’s been around this team for years. Speaking to the media at training camp, the veteran coordinator made one thing clear: he’s not here to reinvent the wheel. He’s here to build on an already potent offense, and he’s got the tools to do it.

“We’ve got a smart, tough football team… I’m real happy where we’re at right now.” -John Morton via X.com/Lions

That kind of steady hand is welcome for a team that’s looking to take the next step after last season’s playoff run. With Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and a revamped offensive line, Morton inherits one of the league’s more balanced attacks, and he’s not short on ideas.

Dual-threat backfield: Gibbs and Montgomery on the field together?

One of the more intriguing wrinkles Morton hinted at is a more creative use of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in tandem. While both backs played key roles in 2024, Morton’s playbook might see them sharing the field more often in 2025.

“We can throw it, we can run it, we can do whatever we want,” he said when discussing personnel groupings.

That flexibility is central to Morton’s scheme, a philosophy built on unpredictability. Expect the Lions to roll out packages that blur traditional roles, especially with Gibbs’ receiving ability and Montgomery’s short-yardage reliability. If executed right, it could be a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Jameson Williams: poised for a true breakout?

Fourth-year wideout Jameson Williams drew strong praise from Morton.

“You see the skillset… He’s very explosive. He’s gotten better every year. I want to take that skillset and now isolate him. I think he’s been phenomenal. He’s going to help us win some big games.” -John Morton via Detroit Lions

Williams, who finally put together a 1,000-yard campaign last year, is expected to play a bigger role in Detroit’s intermediate and deep-passing game, especially with defenses locking in on St. Brown underneath. If Morton can scheme him into space consistently, this offense becomes even more dangerous.

Coaching from the box: Morton’s chessboard view

In a notable departure from some of his peers, Morton confirmed he’ll be coaching from the booth this season.

“I just love the whole aspect of just sitting in my laboratory by myself and trying to dissect the defense, I think that’s fun.” -John Morton via X.com/Lions

It fits his profile. Morton is a technician, a strategist, someone who wants the bird’s-eye view so he can call games with precision. Lions fans who’ve grown accustomed to aggressive, physical offense under Dan Campbell might now see a more schematically diverse attack layered on top.

In the lab 👨‍🔬 pic.twitter.com/IIxHtgqkdV — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 28, 2025

Final Thoughts

Morton’s arrival doesn’t mark a reset. It’s more like an upgrade to an already solid system. With weapons at every level and a quarterback coming off a near-5,000-yard season, the challenge now is execution, not experimentation.

Training camp will give us a better sense of how Morton’s vision translates on the field. But for now, the Detroit Lions look like a team that’s sharpening what already works and adding a few new tricks along the way.

