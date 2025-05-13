John Morton Says He’s Keeping Lions Offense Largely Intact

New Detroit Lions OC John Morton says the offense will mostly stay the same, with only subtle tweaks and concepts from his background added in.

TL;DR

New Detroit Lions offensive coordinator John Morton says the offense isn’t broken—and he’s not looking to fix it. Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Morton emphasized continuity and subtle tweaks, not sweeping change. The former Broncos assistant will incorporate a few concepts from his background, but the core of Detroit’s offense will remain intact.

John Morton’s Message: Don’t Mess With Success

The Lions had one of the NFL’s top-ranked offenses in 2024. So when Ben Johnson left for the Bears’ head coaching job, the natural question was: what would change?

Morton answered that with a smirk.

“I’m not changing much. I mean why?”

That quote, shared by Tim Twentyman, tells fans exactly what they need to hear—Morton isn’t here to tear down. He’s here to refine, reinforce, and maybe even enhance.

Subtle Shifts, Familiar Foundation

Morton said the offense will remain largely the same in structure and personnel usage. The most notable changes will come in:

New wrinkles in route concepts

Play-action variation

Red zone creativity from his time with Kyle Shanahan and Sean Payton’s staffs

Expect tweaks, not a reboot.

That means Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Sam LaPorta will keep humming in a system that plays to their strengths—with just enough new juice to keep defenses guessing.

Why Continuity Matters in 2025

Detroit is a team on the verge. After an NFC Championship appearance and a near-Super Bowl run, the key this offseason was continuity, not chaos.

Goff is coming off a 4,600-yard season .

. The offensive line remains elite (even after Kevin Zeitler’s exit).

Ben Johnson’s playbook was beloved—by players, coaches, and analysts.

Morton embracing that success is a culture win. And with a few of his West Coast and Shanahan-inspired tweaks, it could raise the ceiling.

How It Affects the Key Players

Jared Goff : Should thrive in a slightly more nuanced play-action scheme.

: Should thrive in a slightly more nuanced play-action scheme. Amon-Ra St. Brown : Could see more YAC opportunities from spacing shifts.

: Could see more YAC opportunities from spacing shifts. Jameson Williams : Could really break out with better vertical concepts.

: Could really break out with better vertical concepts. Sam LaPorta: A versatile tight end in a Morton offense? Yes, please.

Key Takeaways

New OC John Morton says the offense won’t change much.

says the offense won’t change much. His biggest contributions will be subtle additions , not sweeping revisions.

, not sweeping revisions. The goal is to build on Ben Johnson’s foundation , not replace it.

, not replace it. The Lions are betting that continuity and chemistry will lead to the next step: a Super Bowl.

Bottom Line

John Morton isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel. He’s here to keep it rolling—with just a little more horsepower.

That’s good news for Jared Goff. Great news for the Lions’ offensive core. And exactly what a franchise on the brink of greatness should want from its next offensive leader.