Sunday, January 26, 2025
Detroit Lions

A Familiar Face Emerges As Candidate For Detroit Lions OC Job

As the Detroit Lions search for their next offensive coordinator following Ben Johnson’s departure to become head coach of the Chicago Bears, one name has emerged as a candidate to watch: John Morton, currently the pass game coordinator for the Denver Broncos.

Detroit Lions

John Morton Brings Familiarity and Experience

According to reports from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Morton recently interviewed with Lions head coach Dan Campbell for the vacant OC position. Morton, who was part of the Detroit coaching staff a few years ago, brings valuable experience both from his time in Detroit and in various roles throughout his career. His familiarity with the organization could be an asset as the Lions continue their pursuit of an offensive-minded leader to guide their unit moving forward.

A Familiar Face with Fresh Perspectives

Morton’s background, especially with the Broncos, could provide a fresh perspective and boost to the Lions' offensive approach. His potential return to Detroit may offer a seamless transition as the team looks to stay competitive in a loaded NFC.

As the search continues, Morton’s candidacy is one to watch, with the Lions weighing all options to find the right leader for their high-powered offense.

