Tuesday, February 18, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsJohn Morton Reveals Who Will Call Plays for Detroit Lions in 2025
Detroit Lions

John Morton Reveals Who Will Call Plays for Detroit Lions in 2025

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

The Detroit Lions have their offensive play-caller for the 2025 season, and it’s none other than newly appointed offensive coordinator John Morton. During an interview with FOX 2, Morton wasted no time confirming that he will be the one calling the plays for Detroit's offense in 2025.

John Morton Takes the Lead

There had been some speculation about whether Morton or head coach Dan Campbell would assume the role of play-caller. However, Morton made it clear that he is ready for the responsibility. With experience as the passing game coordinator for the Denver Broncos over the last two seasons, Morton is stepping into the role of orchestrating Detroit’s offensive strategy.

When asked if he would be officially calling the plays for the Lions in 2025, Morton confirmed with a simple, “I am, yes.”

A Homecoming for Morton

Reflecting on the opportunity, Morton expressed excitement about his return to Detroit. “I think it’s an unbelievable opportunity just to get another chance,” he said, as quoted by Lions OnSI. “Calling plays for the first time at the Jets, that was an experience. I’ve learned from that. But just being here at home, I grew up here, family’s still here. I understand what it takes. I’ve seen the ups, a lot of the downs. Barry Sanders, I grew up a Barry Sanders fan.”

With a deep connection to the city and the franchise, Morton is determined to bring his experience and vision to the Lions' offense. “It’s really exciting for this opportunity. You don’t get too many of them, and I’m ready,” Morton concluded.

As the Lions look to build on their successful season, having a familiar and committed leader in Morton calling the plays is sure to provide stability and a sense of continuity in Detroit’s offensive scheme.

Previous article
Aidan Hutchinson Posts Video That Has Detroit Lions Fans Counting the Days to 2025 Season
Next article
Source Reveals Alex Bregman’s Two Counter Offers to Detroit Tigers
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Garpike on NFL.com Reveals Detroit Lions Tackling Grade for 2024
B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
John on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Designed and hosted by Level 99 Design