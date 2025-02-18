John Morton Reveals Who Will Call Plays for Detroit Lions in 2025

The Detroit Lions have their offensive play-caller for the 2025 season, and it’s none other than newly appointed offensive coordinator John Morton. During an interview with FOX 2, Morton wasted no time confirming that he will be the one calling the plays for Detroit's offense in 2025.

John Morton Takes the Lead

There had been some speculation about whether Morton or head coach Dan Campbell would assume the role of play-caller. However, Morton made it clear that he is ready for the responsibility. With experience as the passing game coordinator for the Denver Broncos over the last two seasons, Morton is stepping into the role of orchestrating Detroit’s offensive strategy.

When asked if he would be officially calling the plays for the Lions in 2025, Morton confirmed with a simple, “I am, yes.”

A Homecoming for Morton

Reflecting on the opportunity, Morton expressed excitement about his return to Detroit. “I think it’s an unbelievable opportunity just to get another chance,” he said, as quoted by Lions OnSI. “Calling plays for the first time at the Jets, that was an experience. I’ve learned from that. But just being here at home, I grew up here, family’s still here. I understand what it takes. I’ve seen the ups, a lot of the downs. Barry Sanders, I grew up a Barry Sanders fan.”

With a deep connection to the city and the franchise, Morton is determined to bring his experience and vision to the Lions' offense. “It’s really exciting for this opportunity. You don’t get too many of them, and I’m ready,” Morton concluded.

As the Lions look to build on their successful season, having a familiar and committed leader in Morton calling the plays is sure to provide stability and a sense of continuity in Detroit’s offensive scheme.