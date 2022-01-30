John U. Bacon gives latest update on Minnesota Vikings interest in Jim Harbaugh

Will Jim Harbaugh be the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings?

According to a report from John U. Bacon, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who met Harbaugh during their time together with the 49ers, seems genuinely interested potentially interested in poaching the Michigan head coach.

Bacon notes that Harbaugh is listening but no offer has been made.

This lastest development has caused Bacon to lower his ‘Harbaugh stays at Michigan’ ratio from 80-20 to 70-30.

Stay tuned!