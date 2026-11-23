The University of Michigan’s search for its next athletic director appears to be reaching its conclusion, and one of the most recognizable voices covering the Wolverines has weighed in. John U. Bacon says his sources are confident Trev Alberts will be named Michigan’s next athletic director.

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On Monday morning, Bacon, an author and longtime Michigan insider, shared an update on X suggesting the university has settled on Alberts following extensive discussions. His report adds another voice to the growing body of reporting surrounding Michigan’s leadership transition.

John U. Bacon Says Trev Alberts Will Be Michigan’s Next Athletic Director

Bacon delivered a straightforward message Monday morning, citing sources he described as impeccable.

“Impeccable sources: After some long meetings, Trev Alberts will be named Michigan’s next athletic director.” John U. Bacon, via X, Nov. 23, 2026

While Bacon’s statement is noteworthy, the selection itself is not a new development. Michigan reportedly reached an agreement with Alberts last week, with Yahoo Sports insider Ross Dellenger among the first to report the move.

The transition also received public acknowledgment from Texas A&M. According to KBTX’s Nov. 19 report, university president Susan Ballabina confirmed that Alberts would be leaving College Station to take the same position in Ann Arbor.

Bacon’s latest comments reinforce the expectation that Alberts will soon take control of Michigan’s athletic department. The remaining question is when Michigan will formally introduce its new leader and explain his priorities.

Trev Alberts Faces Major Decisions at Michigan

Alberts will arrive in Ann Arbor during a particularly important period for Michigan athletics. Longtime athletic director Warde Manuel is departing, and the football program is facing considerable scrutiny following a disappointing 2026 season.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, Alberts has agreed to replace Manuel, with the university expected to make a significant financial commitment to its next athletic director. The reported contract is worth more than $3 million annually over five years.

Perhaps the biggest issue awaiting Alberts is the future of Michigan football coach Kyle Whittingham. Questions about potential replacements for Whittingham have already surfaced, with the Wolverines struggling to meet expectations during his first season.

That does not mean Alberts has decided to make a coaching change. However, evaluating the football program’s leadership will likely be one of the most closely watched responsibilities of his new position.

Michigan’s Next Chapter Is Approaching

Alberts brings extensive administrative experience after previous stops at Nebraska Omaha, Nebraska, and Texas A&M. His background also includes a standout college football career at Nebraska and three NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Texas A&M confirmed that Alberts’ final day with the Aggies will be Nov. 30, setting the stage for his expected arrival in Ann Arbor on Dec. 1. His departure comes after less than three years at Texas A&M, where he helped guide the athletic department through major changes in college sports.

For Michigan fans, Bacon’s latest report provides another indication that the university’s leadership transition is moving toward completion. But the bigger story may be what happens once Alberts officially takes charge.

The next athletic director appears to be settled. What he decides to do with Michigan football could be far more interesting.