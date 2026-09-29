NBA Analyst Names John Ukomadu Pistons Camp Sleeper

John Ukomadu has spent the last two seasons with the Motor City Cruise in the NBA G League. He went undrafted, and he will get a look from the Detroit Pistons during the NBA preseason.

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Defense First in the G League

During the 2025-26 G League season, Ukomadu averaged 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.5 steals per game across 36 games for Motor City. His defense is what stands out. He owns the Cruise franchise record for career blocks, 83 across his first two seasons, and in February he became the first Motor City player to win the NBA G League AT&T Slam Dunk Contest. Is there a chance that defensive game translates to preseason minutes at the NBA level with the Pistons?

What Keith Smith Sees in John Ukomadu

Keith Smith covers the NBA and contributes to Spotrac and the Front Office Show. Smith thinks Ukomadu is a player Pistons fans should keep a close eye on during camp and preseason action.

He said,

“NBA camp player to keep an eye on: John Ukomadu with the Detroit Pistons. He was one of the better defenders in the G League last year. 6’7″ versatile wing with good hands and instincts. Shot well in the GL last year too. Someone to know for a future callup or two-way spot.”

Smith is not wrong about the shooting. Ukomadu hit 45.8% from the field and 41.5% from three-point land. As for the defense, he is the kind of player who would fit J.B. Bickerstaff’s system perfectly here.

The Exhibit 10 Contract

The Pistons released their 2026 training camp roster on Monday, and Ukomadu is on it. ESPN’s Eric Woodyard reported that he signed an Exhibit 10 (training camp) contract. If it works out for him, he could very well either be a two-way player for the Pistons or be on the roster outright.

If not, Ukomadu could very well be back with Motor City. He is only 24 years old. Ukomadu is no doubt worth the look for Detroit. It will probably be hard for him to make the roster, but it is worth a shot.