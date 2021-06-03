Johnny Manziel flaunts his improper benefits at the NCAA

Sharing is caring!

The man that was once known as “Johnny Football” and projected to be one of the faces of the NFL discussed how he made a “decent living” during his collegiate days at Texas A&M, but that he “never took a dollar” until after winning the Heisman Trophy.

During an interview with Barstool Sports, he described how he was able to make a rather hefty amount of money.

“We’re doing it all sneaky, we don’t want to get caught, we’re trying to learn from everybody else who’s got caught,” Manziel said during the interview that was published Thursday by Barstool Sports. “And I may or may not have gone back to this guy’s condo and signed probably 10,000 pieces. He gave me three grand.”

He then recounted an individual approaching him and offering a far larger sum.

“So this guy is like, ‘All right, go to this room at the Fontainebleau. All this stuff will be in there laid out, and when you’re done, just send me a picture of all of it, I’ll give you the code to the safe, the money will be in there,'” Manziel said.

Despite an investigation from the NCAA, they didn’t find evidence that Manziel was profiting from selling autographs.

“I made somewhat of a decent living in college,” said Manziel, who then dared the NCAA to “take my f—ing 9-4 season away and my Chick-fil-A Bowl against Duke.”

Manziel would go on to be suspended for the 1st half of the 2013 season for Texas A&M for violation of rules prohibiting athletes from benefitting from their likeness being used commercially.

