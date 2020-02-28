Joique Bell announces retirement and thanks Detroit Lions fans

He came a long way from working as a security guard at Detroit Lions training camp while attending school at Wayne State.

NFL running back and two-time Detroit Lion Joique Bell is calling it a career.

In addition to two stints with the Lions, Bell also suited up for the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears. He finishes his pro career with 2,241 rushing yards, 162 receptions and 23 touchdowns.

After his announcement, he took to Twitter to thank Lions fans.

FUN FACT ABOUT JOIQUE BELL THAT I BET NOONE KNEW!!!! HE USED TO BE A SECURITY GUARD!!!!!!!!! CAN YA BELIEVE THAT? HOW NEAT https://t.co/W4Wg5f9r9g — Hughes (@bigdaddyhughes7) February 28, 2020

Best of luck in retirement, Joique!