Joique Bell praises Aidan Hutchinson for honoring late Detroit rapper

Former Detroit Lions running back Joique Bell is impressed with Aidan Hutchinson. When the Lions selected Hutchinson out of Michigan with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and make an immediate impact when it comes to rushing the passer. Though Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start, the Lions began using him a bit differently, and to say he has come on strong would be an understatement. It is not just Hutchinson’s production that has impressed Bell, but it is also how he understands the culture of the city.

What did Joique Bell say about Aidan Hutchinson after he honored a late Detroit rapper?

On Sunday, during the Lions’ 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Hutchinson picked up his seventh sack of the season, and he celebrated by honoring late Detroit rapper, Blade Icewood.

As you will see in the video below, Hutchinson began doing Detroit’s iconic “Blade Dance” after sacking Vikings quarterback, Kirk Cousins.

Icewood, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN, made the “Blade Dance” (also know as the “Boss Up Dance”) famous in the early 2000s.

“Some of the boys put me on, some of the boys told me about it,” Hutchinson told ESPN. “[Lions lineman Michael Brockers] was sending me videos of it. And I had to for the city of Detroit. And I did it, and I thought it went well, and maybe we’ll keep it going a little bit.”

One person who was impressed with Hutchinson’s decision to honor Icewood is former Lions’ running back, Joique Bell.

“It’s a young kid that’s out here and he gets the culture. He knows what’s going on, and he wants to be here. That’s the dope part about it,” Bell said. “And the way he plays shows that. Him hitting the Blade Icewood dance, he’s just that type of guy, and we needed that type of guy to be here. We haven’t had that since Ndamukong Suh. He’s forming and creating that identity for the Detroit Lions’ defense, and we need that badly.”

Aidan Hutchinson clearly wants to be a part of the Detroit Lions and he clearly wants to be a part of the city.

Way to go, Hutch!