Jon Gruden Breaks Internet With Jared Goff Comparison

The buzz around Jared Goff's outstanding 2024 season has only grown stronger following the Detroit Lions' recent victory over the Minnesota Vikings. During a recent interview, Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden poured some major praise on Goff. In a bold statement on Pardon My Take, Gruden drew comparisons between Goff and one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history—Joe Montana.

“I think Jared Goff is starting to look like Joe Montana,” Gruden said. “He plays with continuous movement. He completes almost every pass, and he's tough as hell.”

Goff’s Recent Hot Streak Propels Lions to NFC North Lead

Gruden’s praise for Goff’s resilience and accuracy resonates deeply with fans, especially those who remember Montana's poise and leadership during his prime years with the San Francisco 49ers.

Goff has been brilliant in his last four games, completing 83.5% of his passes for 1,086 yards, with eight touchdowns and only one interception. In fact, over that span, the Lions offense has scored more touchdowns than incomplete passes thrown by Goff. The Lions’ performance in these games has catapulted them to the top of the NFC North and given them the best record in the NFC.

With the Lions thriving under Goff’s leadership, and drawing high praise from NFL legends, fans have every reason to feel optimistic as the team heads further into the season.