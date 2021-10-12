Jon Gruden releases statement following breaking news

Jon Gruden is no longer the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following breaking news that revealed he previously sent out racist and sexist emails.

Just moments ago, Gruden released a statement to confirm his resignation and to apologize.

Jon Gruden statement: “I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2021