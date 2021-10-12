Jon Gruden reportedly to resign as Raiders head coach

It looks like the Las Vegas Raiders will be in need of a new head coach.

According to multiple reports, embattled coach Jon Gruden has informed the team of his intention to resign just days after reports of his emails that included a past disparaging remark about DeMaurice Smith as well as using sexist and homophobic language were made public.

Jon Gruden spoke with #Raiders owner Mark Davis a short time ago to inform Davis of his decision. It's official. Gruden is out in Las Vegas. https://t.co/zkzkVryyfe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2021

His decision comes less than an hour after even more damaging content was leaked to The New York Times of emails that he wrote in 2011 while serving as an analyst for Monday Night Football. Among the content included was a homophobic slur against NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as well as the openly gay Michael Sam, as well as reportedly sharing photos of topless women that included a Washington Football Team cheerleader.